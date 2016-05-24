BRIEF-Choice Hotels says David White to step down as CFO on June 3

May 24 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International Inc

* Choice Hotels announces leadership appointments and transition

* Announced promotion of two executives and a planned transition of chief financial officer position.

* Chief operating officer Patrick S. Pacious has been promoted to president and chief operating officer

* Choice Hotels International Inc says Scott E. Oaksmith has been promoted to senior vice president, finance and chief accounting officer

* Choice Hotels has hired Spencer Stuart to conduct an executive search for a permanent CFO successor

* Says CFO David L. White will be transitioning from company and will pursue other professional opportunitie

* Says White will step down as CFO on June 3rd but will remain with company to assist with CFO transition