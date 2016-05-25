FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lewis Group says FY revenue up 2.2 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lewis Group says FY revenue up 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd

* Preliminary reviewed results for the year ended 31 march 2016

* Gross margin up 140bps to 38.0%

* FY headline earnings per share 622 cents

* Total dividend maintained at 517 cents per share

* Revenue for year increased by 2.2% to r5.8 billion.

* Board remains positive about group’s medium to longer term prospects and has maintained dividend for full year at 517 cents.

* Newly acquired stores outside south africa are expected to make a solid contribution to group’s revenue and profitability in medium term. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
