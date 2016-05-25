BRIEF-Lewis Group says FY revenue up 2.2 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd
* Preliminary reviewed results for the year ended 31 march 2016
* Gross margin up 140bps to 38.0%
* FY headline earnings per share 622 cents
* Total dividend maintained at 517 cents per share
* Revenue for year increased by 2.2% to r5.8 billion.
* Board remains positive about group’s medium to longer term prospects and has maintained dividend for full year at 517 cents.
* Newly acquired stores outside south africa are expected to make a solid contribution to group’s revenue and profitability in medium term. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: