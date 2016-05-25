FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PCB announces possible takeover bid from Celesio
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PCB announces possible takeover bid from Celesio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Pcb Sa

* Possible capital increase and public takeover bid, subject to the closing of the acquisition of Belmedis

* Indirect majority shareholder Celesio AG examining possibility of contribution to PCB’s capital of stake it will hold in Belmedis

* Celesio also explores the possibility to continue towards a squeeze-out on PCB and the delisting of the company

* Squeeze-out and delisting option are conditional upon the prior acquisition of at least 95 percent stake in PCB Source text: bit.ly/1UcGLi5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.