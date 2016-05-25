FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rosenbauer International Q1 revenues down at 172.0 million euros
May 25, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rosenbauer International Q1 revenues down at 172.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Rosenbauer International AG :

* Generated revenues of 172.0 million euros in Q1 of 2016 (1-3/2015: 191.3 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated EBT for reporting period amounted to 3.6 million euros (1-3/2015: 2.9 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT was still in decline year- on-year at 3.4 million euros in Q1 of 2016 (1-3/2015: 6.0 million euros)

* In Q1, incoming orders of 211.8 million euros were generated and were thus 58 pct higher than previous year’s level

* Anticipating an improvement in revenues and earnings again for 2016 financial year

* Order backlog as of March 31, 2016 amounted to 861.7 million euros, up 24 pct on previous year’s figure

* Given solid incoming orders in recent months and production capacity available, management is assuming that consolidated revenues can increase further in 2016 despite a weaker Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

