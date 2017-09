May 25 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG :

* Zehnder Group has expanded its production capacity for heat exchangers by opening a new production facility at its subsidiary Paul Waermerueckgewinnung GmbH in Reinsdorf, Germany

* New building represents a total investment of approximately 4 million euros ($4.46 million)

* New equipment for manufacturing enthalpy exchangers will begin production in Autumn 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1Whyi0F Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)