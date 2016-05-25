BRIEF-LIDDS carries out fully underwritten rights issue of about SEK 22.5 mln

May 25 (Reuters) - Lidds AB :

* Carries out fully underwritten rights issue of about 22.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.71 million)

* Subscription price is 5.75 crowns per share

* Rights offering proceeds will be used to finance company’s Phase IIb study, which is to be launched in autumn 2016

* Seven existing shares entitle to subscribe for two new shares

* Subscription period to take place from June 14 to June 28, 2016

($1 = 8.3082 Swedish crowns)