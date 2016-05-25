FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LIDDS carries out fully underwritten rights issue of about SEK 22.5 mln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 25, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LIDDS carries out fully underwritten rights issue of about SEK 22.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Lidds AB :

* Carries out fully underwritten rights issue of about 22.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.71 million)

* Subscription price is 5.75 crowns per share

* Rights offering proceeds will be used to finance company’s Phase IIb study, which is to be launched in autumn 2016

* Seven existing shares entitle to subscribe for two new shares

* Subscription period to take place from June 14 to June 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3082 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.