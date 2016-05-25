FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MTN Group says EBITDA margin remains under pressure
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 25, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MTN Group says EBITDA margin remains under pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd

* As at 30 April 2016, group increased its subscriber base by approximately 1% to 230.3 million year-on-year (yoy)

* Organic revenue increased marginally by 1%, impacted by lower revenue growth in mtn nigeria, mtn uganda and mtn cameroon.

* Group’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin remains under pressure

* Q1 reported group revenue increased by 15% yoy supported by a 21% decline in average rand exchange rate

* Expect group’s performance to be impacted by weak macro environment in key markets as well as by tough competition.

* Following partial removal of sanctions in iran, we expect to see an opportunity to expand services and more appetite for growth in this market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.