BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg Q1 profit for period RUB 1.2 billion, doubled versus year ago
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg Q1 profit for period RUB 1.2 billion, doubled versus year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Bank Saint Petersburg :

* Q1 profit for period 1.2 billion roubles ($18.22 million), up 106 pct versus year ago

* Q1 net interest income 5.1 billion, up 22.9 pct

* Q1 net fee and commission income 1.1 billion roubles, up 34.8 pct

* Says at April 1 rate of provisions for loan impairment 10.3 pct

* Q1 net interest margin increased by 27 bp and amounted to 3.8 pct

* As at April 1 total Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.0 pct Source text: bit.ly/25l712o

Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.8700 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
