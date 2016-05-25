BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg Q1 profit for period RUB 1.2 billion, doubled versus year ago

May 25 (Reuters) - Bank Saint Petersburg :

* Q1 profit for period 1.2 billion roubles ($18.22 million), up 106 pct versus year ago

* Q1 net interest income 5.1 billion, up 22.9 pct

* Q1 net fee and commission income 1.1 billion roubles, up 34.8 pct

* Says at April 1 rate of provisions for loan impairment 10.3 pct

* Q1 net interest margin increased by 27 bp and amounted to 3.8 pct

* As at April 1 total Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.0 pct Source text: bit.ly/25l712o

($1 = 65.8700 roubles)