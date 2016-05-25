FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBL & Associates Properties addresses "allegations" in media coverage
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CBL & Associates Properties addresses "allegations" in media coverage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Cbl & Associates Properties Inc :

* Cbl & associates properties, inc. Addresses baseless allegations in media coverage

* Believe these allegations to be completely baseless and take very seriously any questions regarding our accounting practices

* Neither company nor its executives have been contacted by FBI, SEC or any regulatory agency regarding accounting practices

* Strongly deny and will seek to understand origin of these allegations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
