BRIEF-Elekta wins public tender to equip New Karolinska Solna

May 25 (Reuters) - Elekta Ab
* Elekta wins public tender to deliver advanced cancer care solutions to new karolinska solna (NKS)
* Elekta ab says has been awarded public tender to exclusively equip radiation therapy department
* The agreement is expected to be formally signed during Elekta’s first fiscal quarter 2016/17 and the bulk of the installation will occur in April 2017
* The final decision is pending a 10-day review process during which the decision can be appealed