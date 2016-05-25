BRIEF-Elekta wins public tender to equip New Karolinska Solna

May 25 (Reuters) - Elekta Ab

* Elekta wins public tender to deliver advanced cancer care solutions to new karolinska solna (NKS)

* Elekta ab says has been awarded public tender to exclusively equip radiation therapy department

* The agreement is expected to be formally signed during Elekta’s first fiscal quarter 2016/17 and the bulk of the installation will occur in April 2017

* The final decision is pending a 10-day review process during which the decision can be appealed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: