FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Entra: New bond issues
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Entra: New bond issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* New bond issues

* Has issued a new fixed rate bond ISIN NO0010766389 with term from June 2, 2016 to June 2, 2023

* The coupon is 2.45 pct p.a. and the first tranche amounts to 700,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($83.95 million)

* Has also issued a new floating rate note ISIN NO0010766363 with term from June 2, 2016 to June 2, 2021

* Coupon is NIBOR 3M +1.05 pct p.a. and first tranche amounts to 1,000,000,000 crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3386 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.