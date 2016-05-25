FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Admiral Boats sees FY 2020 EBITDA of 8.9 mln zlotys under its recovery plan
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Admiral Boats sees FY 2020 EBITDA of 8.9 mln zlotys under its recovery plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Admiral Boats SA :

* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 3.3 million zlotys and FY 2020 EBITDA of 8.9 million zlotys ($2.24 million) under its recovery plan and results forecast

* Sees FY 2020 revenue from sale of boats and steel structures at 44.4 million zlotys

* Under its recovery plan to issue shares worth 5 million zlotys

* Plans to develop second line of business focused on steel structures production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9660 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.