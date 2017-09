May 25 (Reuters) - Say Reklamcilik :

* Decides to sell its 13.04 percent stake Ates Celik Insaat Taahhüt Proje Mühendislik San. ve Tic. for 15 million lira ($5.10 million)

* Transaction is planned to be finalized on Aug. 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9424 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)