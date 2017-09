May 25 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Downgrades macao’s government issuer rating to aa3 with negative outlook, concluding review for downgrade

* Weakening in economy coupled with limited policy response to fall in gaming revenues, leave macao’s credit profile weaker than aa2 peers

* Negative outlook reflects uncertainties surrounding trajectory for growth, policy response, consequences for macao's fiscal, external buffers Source text - bit.ly/1Txp7bT (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)