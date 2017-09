May 25 (Reuters) - Asknet AG :

* Q1 earnings before taxes (EBT) still negative at -0.49 million euros (previous year: -0.17 million euros )

* Forecast for 2016 confirmed

* Q1 gross profits slightly below previous year (2.32 million euros) at 2.22 million euros

* Q1 sales revenues declined by 6 percent to 15.77 million euros (previous year: 16.74 million euros)