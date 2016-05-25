FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hugo Games enters into agreement with Play'n GO and RoyalCasino.dk
May 25, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hugo Games enters into agreement with Play'n GO and RoyalCasino.dk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Hugo Games A/S :

* Has entered into worldwide agreement with suppliers of casino games, Play‘n GO and strategic partnership with Danish casino operator RoyalCasino.dk

* New slot game will be distributed exclusively by Play‘n GO and is expected to release globally in Q3 2016

* Says partnership between Hugo Games and RoyalCasino.dk focuses on bringing the Hugo IP into the online casino games vertical through the agreement with Play‘n GO

* Announcement does not alter previously announced expectations to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

