BRIEF-Hugo Games enters into agreement with Play'n GO and RoyalCasino.dk

May 25 (Reuters) - Hugo Games A/S :

* Has entered into worldwide agreement with suppliers of casino games, Play‘n GO and strategic partnership with Danish casino operator RoyalCasino.dk

* New slot game will be distributed exclusively by Play‘n GO and is expected to release globally in Q3 2016

* Says partnership between Hugo Games and RoyalCasino.dk focuses on bringing the Hugo IP into the online casino games vertical through the agreement with Play‘n GO

* Announcement does not alter previously announced expectations to 2016