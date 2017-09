May 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon to open second fulfillment center in Joliet and create 2,000 full-time jobs

* Will create more than 2,000 full-time jobs at facility in addition to 1,500 full-time employees working at existing Joliet facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)