BRIEF-Madison Square Garden unit, Las Vegas Sands unit enter into an agreement
May 25, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Madison Square Garden unit, Las Vegas Sands unit enter into an agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Madison Square Garden Co :

* Unit entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp

* MSG will develop, construct venue with capacity of at least 16,000 seats on parcel of land in Las Vegas, Nevada owned by Sands

* If certain return objectives are achieved, Las Vegas Sands will receive 25% of after-tax cash flow in excess of objectives

* MSG will lease the venue under a 50 year lease agreement

* Madison Square Garden says sands will provide co with $75 million to help fund construction costs of project Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Tz6UFM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

