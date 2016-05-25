FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiffany records impairment charges of $37.9 mln in 2016
May 25, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tiffany records impairment charges of $37.9 mln in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co :

* Recorded impairment charges totaling $37.9 million during fiscal year ended January 31, 2016 related to loan with Koidu Limited - SEC filing

* Intends to continue talks with Koidu, certain of Koidu’s stakeholders as part of management’s ongoing evaluation of collectability of loan

* As of April 30, 2016, company had a $43.8 million loan receivable under a financing arrangement with Koidu Limited

* Management has not recorded any impairment charges on such loans in three months ended April 30, 2016 and 2015

* Management evaluates financing arrangements for potential impairment by reviewing parties’ financial statements along with projections and unit

* During three months ended April 30, 2016, Koidu, unit of BSG Resources Ltd, did not make any payments due to the company under the loan Source text: (1.usa.gov/1sPwRKU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
