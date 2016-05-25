BRIEF-Spero Therapeutics to acquire worldwide rights to Vertex's VXC-486/VXC-100

May 25 (Reuters) - Spero Therapeutics LLC

* Has entered into an agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals

* Deal to acquire worldwide rights to VXC-486/VXC-100 and a portfolio of innovative antibacterial compounds

* Under terms of agreement, Spero will make an upfront payment to Vertex for portfolio rights

* Under terms of agreement, Spero will assume responsibility for drug development and bringing compounds to market

* Vertex will be eligible to get future devpt,commercial milestones, royalties on any therapeutic products resulting from agreement