FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Uponor and Belkin form JV for intelligent water sensing technology
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 25, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Uponor and Belkin form JV for intelligent water sensing technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Uponor Oyj :

* Says the company and Belkin International, Inc form joint venture (JV) to pioneer in intelligent water sensing technology

* Closing of this partnership agreement is expected to happen during July 2016

* New partnership to be called Phyn

* Parties to establish two joint venture companies - first JV will operate in US and second one in Europe, at a later stag

* Says will initially invest $15 million in exchange of a 37.5 pct shareholding in companies

* Has an option to invest an additional $10 million and increase its shareholding in Phyn to 50 pct

* Investment will impact Uponor’s cash flow in Q2 2016 but has no impact on profit guidance for 2016

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.