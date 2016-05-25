BRIEF-Uponor and Belkin form JV for intelligent water sensing technology

May 25 (Reuters) - Uponor Oyj :

* Says the company and Belkin International, Inc form joint venture (JV) to pioneer in intelligent water sensing technology

* Closing of this partnership agreement is expected to happen during July 2016

* New partnership to be called Phyn

* Parties to establish two joint venture companies - first JV will operate in US and second one in Europe, at a later stag

* Says will initially invest $15 million in exchange of a 37.5 pct shareholding in companies

* Has an option to invest an additional $10 million and increase its shareholding in Phyn to 50 pct

* Investment will impact Uponor’s cash flow in Q2 2016 but has no impact on profit guidance for 2016

