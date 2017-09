May 25 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Partners with Heart Hospital Tampere to collaborate on a Finnish center of excellence for cardiac care

* Multi-Year agreement has a value of approximately 19 million euros ($21.17 million) Source text: philips.to/1ON0Gjv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)