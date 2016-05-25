FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon says court upholds NOK 5 mln fine
May 25, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon says court upholds NOK 5 mln fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Says Haalogaland Lagmannsrett passed a sentence on May 25 in the criminal case against Nord Senja Laks AS

* Nord senja laks as is sentenced to pay a fine of NOK 5 million ($600,168)

* Nord senja laks as is not sentenced to loss of rights. Consequently, verdict has no effect on licenses held by nord senja laks as and future operations

* Nord senja laks as is a wholly-owned subsidiary of norway royal salmon

* Verdict is same as senja district court passed regarding items which were appealed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3310 Norwegian crowns)

