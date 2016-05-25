FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Exelon announces outcome of 2019-2020 PJM capacity auction
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exelon announces outcome of 2019-2020 PJM capacity auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp

* Quad cities and Three Mile Island nuclear plants did not clear in PJM capacity auction for 2019-2020 planning year

* Will not receive capacity revenue for 2019-20 period

* Auction results take effect June 2019

* While a portion of Byron nuclear plant’s capacity did not clear in auction, plant is committed to operate through May 2020

* Company’s other nuclear plants in PJM cleared in auction, except Oyster Creek, which is scheduled to retire in 2019

* “Without passage of comprehensive energy legislation”, co will be forced to close quad cities and clinton

* Exelon is “exploring all options” to return Three Mile Island unit 1 to profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.