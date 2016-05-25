BRIEF-Exelon announces outcome of 2019-2020 PJM capacity auction

May 25 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp
* Quad cities and Three Mile Island nuclear plants did not clear in PJM capacity auction for 2019-2020 planning year
* Will not receive capacity revenue for 2019-20 period
* Auction results take effect June 2019
* While a portion of Byron nuclear plant’s capacity did not clear in auction, plant is committed to operate through May 2020
* Company’s other nuclear plants in PJM cleared in auction, except Oyster Creek, which is scheduled to retire in 2019
* “Without passage of comprehensive energy legislation”, co will be forced to close quad cities and clinton
* Exelon is “exploring all options” to return Three Mile Island unit 1 to profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)