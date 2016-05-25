FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sanofi seeking shareholder support for removal of Medivation board
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanofi seeking shareholder support for removal of Medivation board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Sanofi

* Sanofi says seeking shareholder support for removal of board as of time removal proposal becomes effective and election of nominees

* Soliciting consents from medivation shareholders to take actions including 8 directors elected by board before proposal effectiveness is removed

* Sending consent statement to medivation shareholders to put in place board that co believes will evaluate options, including offer to buy medivation

* Sanofi says if nominees are elected to medivation’s board, intend to continue to pursue acquisition proposal

* Soliciting consents from medivation shareholders to take actions including its 8 nominees be elected to serve as director of the company

* Sanofi will pay all costs of the solicitation and will not seek reimbursement of those costs from medivation

* Sanofi is asking medivation shareholders to consent to : bylaw restoration proposal, board vacancy proposal,removal proposal,election proposal

* Sanofi’s nominees for medivation board include michael campbell, barbara deptula, wendy lane, ronald rolfe, steven shulman, charles slacik

* Sanofi's nominees for medivation board also include james tyree and david wilson Source text - 1.usa.gov/247iP2x Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.