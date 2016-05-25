BRIEF-Sanofi seeking shareholder support for removal of Medivation board

May 25 (Reuters) - Sanofi

* Sanofi says seeking shareholder support for removal of board as of time removal proposal becomes effective and election of nominees

* Soliciting consents from medivation shareholders to take actions including 8 directors elected by board before proposal effectiveness is removed

* Sending consent statement to medivation shareholders to put in place board that co believes will evaluate options, including offer to buy medivation

* Sanofi says if nominees are elected to medivation’s board, intend to continue to pursue acquisition proposal

* Soliciting consents from medivation shareholders to take actions including its 8 nominees be elected to serve as director of the company

* Sanofi will pay all costs of the solicitation and will not seek reimbursement of those costs from medivation

* Sanofi is asking medivation shareholders to consent to : bylaw restoration proposal, board vacancy proposal,removal proposal,election proposal

* Sanofi’s nominees for medivation board include michael campbell, barbara deptula, wendy lane, ronald rolfe, steven shulman, charles slacik

* Sanofi's nominees for medivation board also include james tyree and david wilson