May 25 (Reuters) -

* Coliseum Capital Management reports 19 pct stake in accuride corp as of may 24 - sec filing

* Coliseum Capital Management Says Acquired The Common Stock In Accuride Corp for investment purposes

* Coliseum capital management says in addition, it owns $52,5 million of co's 9.5% first lien bonds