BRIEF-Spectrum Pharma says unit, Teva enter settlement agreement
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spectrum Pharma says unit, Teva enter settlement agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Unit, teva pharmaceuticals usa, inc. Entered into settlement agreement to resolve patent litigation relating to Folotyn

* Teva will be permitted to market generic version of folotyn in u.s. On december 1, 2022 or earlier under certain terms

* Details of settlement are confidential, and parties will submit agreement to federal trade commission and doj

* Parties will request that court enter an order, in which it will dismiss company’s litigation against teva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

