May 25 (Reuters) - F E Bording A/S :

* Q1 net sales 156.8 million Danish crowns ($23.50 million), down 1.7 pct

* Q1 EBITDA 11.7 million crowns versus 11.3 million crowns year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit 6.3 million crowns versus 5.7 million crowns year ago

* Keeps FY outlook - sees 2016 revenue of 630 million crowns and EBITDA of 55 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1sPwO1F Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6733 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)