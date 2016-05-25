BRIEF-Alon Blue Square announces revised filing with Israeli court

May 25 (Reuters) - Alon Blue Square :

* Alon Blue Square announces revised filing with Israeli court to convene a meeting of financial and certain other creditors for arrangement with financial creditors and such other creditors

* Concurrently with arrangement company under control of Moti Ben Moshe would acquire from co’s controlling shareholder, Alon Israel Oil Company Ltd, all of outstanding shares of co

* Alon Blue Square says revised motion was filed following court's decision to approve decision of trustees of mega retail to sign an agreement with a subsidiary of Bitan Wines Ltd