May 25 (Reuters) - Rainbow Tours SA :

* April 2016 tourist events organization revenue 38.1 million zlotys ($9.6 million), up 17.2 percent year on year

* April 2016 total revenue at 46.1 million zlotys, up 3.8 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9653 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)