May 25, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Axactor contemplates private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Axactor publ AB :

* Has retained Carnegie and DNB Markets to advise on and effect a private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors

* In private placement, company is offering between 171 million and 220 million new shares, representing between 24 pct and 31 pct of currently outstanding capital

* Minimum subscription in private placement has been set to number of new shares that equals an aggregate subscription price of at least NOK equivalent of 100,000 euros ($111,390)

* Net proceeds from private placement will be used for acquisitions of non-performing loan portfolios and collection platforms, as well as general corporate purposes

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

