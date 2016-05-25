BRIEF-Axactor contemplates private placement

May 25 (Reuters) - Axactor publ AB :

* Has retained Carnegie and DNB Markets to advise on and effect a private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors

* In private placement, company is offering between 171 million and 220 million new shares, representing between 24 pct and 31 pct of currently outstanding capital

* Minimum subscription in private placement has been set to number of new shares that equals an aggregate subscription price of at least NOK equivalent of 100,000 euros ($111,390)

* Net proceeds from private placement will be used for acquisitions of non-performing loan portfolios and collection platforms, as well as general corporate purposes

