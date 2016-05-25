FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hanseyachts 3rd quarter 2015/2016 total revenues up at EUR 33.0 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hanseyachts 3rd quarter 2015/2016 total revenues up at EUR 33.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - HanseYachts AG

* In 3rd quarter of fiscal year 2015/2016, HanseYachts AG achieved total revenues of 33.0 million euros ($36.77 million)and was thus 7% above last year’s figure

* 3rd quarter EBITDA amounted to +1.7 million euros (+1.2 million euros last year)

* At +0.4 million euros, 3rd quarter EBIT thus improved by 0.8 million euros compared to last year

* While taking taxes and financial results into account, net results for period 3rd quarter were +0.2 million euros(loss of -0.8 million euros last year). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

