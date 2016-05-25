FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ASOS says founder Nick Robertson to sell 1.3 mln shares
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ASOS says founder Nick Robertson to sell 1.3 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - ASOS Plc

* Proposed secondary placing of director’s ordinary shares in ASOS plc ( “company”)

* Placing shares will be offered to institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuild to be carried out by Numis Securities

* Founder Nick Robertson intends to sell about 1.3 million ordinary shares, representing about 1.6 per cent of co’s existing issued share capital,

* Assuming that above number of shares were sold, selling shareholder would continue to have an interest in about 5.5m ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

