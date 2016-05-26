FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Truecar projects new vehicle sales will reach 1,569,538 units in May
May 26, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Truecar projects new vehicle sales will reach 1,569,538 units in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Truecar Inc

* Projects total new vehicle sales, including fleet deliveries, will reach 1,569,538 units in May, down 4 percent from a year ago

* May auto sales likely curbed by fewer weekend shopping days

* SAAR for total light vehicle sales in May is an estimated 17.8 million units, up from 17.7 million units a year ago

* Excluding sales to daily rental, commercial, government fleets, U.S. Retail deliveries of new cars, light trucks will likely shrink to 4.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

