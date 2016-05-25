FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enernoc announces restructuring plan that includes holding its utility customer engagement business for sale and plan to reduce North American workforce by about 5 pct
May 25, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enernoc announces restructuring plan that includes holding its utility customer engagement business for sale and plan to reduce North American workforce by about 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Enernoc Inc:

* Board approved restructuring plan that includes holding its utility customer engagement business for sale

* On may 25, 2016, co began notifying employees of plan to reduce north american workforce by about 5%, consisting of employees supporting uce business

* Company expects the restructuring to be substantially completed in the second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Says Company Estimates That It Will Incur A Total Of $9 Mln To $14 Mln In Pre Tax charges in connection with planned action - Sec Filing

* Also estimates will incur pre-tax non-cash charges of $5 million to $10 million primarily related to the impairment of intangible,long-lived assets

* Says company expects to recognize most of pre-tax charges during Q2 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

