BRIEF-Enernoc announces restructuring plan that includes holding its utility customer engagement business for sale and plan to reduce North American workforce by about 5 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - Enernoc Inc:

* Board approved restructuring plan that includes holding its utility customer engagement business for sale

* On may 25, 2016, co began notifying employees of plan to reduce north american workforce by about 5%, consisting of employees supporting uce business

* Company expects the restructuring to be substantially completed in the second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Says Company Estimates That It Will Incur A Total Of $9 Mln To $14 Mln In Pre Tax charges in connection with planned action - Sec Filing

* Also estimates will incur pre-tax non-cash charges of $5 million to $10 million primarily related to the impairment of intangible,long-lived assets

* Says company expects to recognize most of pre-tax charges during Q2 of fiscal 2016