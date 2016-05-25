FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alaska Air says happy to work with DOJ on merger with Virgin-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alaska Air says happy to work with DOJ on merger with Virgin-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group

* Alaska Air Group CFO Brandon Pedersen says happy to work with DOJ and answer any questions regarding merger with Virgin America-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf

* Alaska Air Group CFO says will be able to use Virgin America’s net operating losses (NOLs) over period of 3 to 4 years-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf

* Alaska Air Group CFO says, post merger with Virgin, goal is to have a single operating certificate by Jan 2018-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf

* Alaska Air Group CFO says hopeful of a joint collective bargaining agreement with Virgin pilots before Jan 2018-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.