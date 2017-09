May 25 (Reuters) - Infotel SA :

* Q1 revenue 47.1 million euros ($52.55 million) versus 44.1 million euros last year

* Sees FY revenue of about 200 million euros while keeping profitability Source text: bit.ly/1NMSvZE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)