BRIEF-Fitch - Greece deal eases liquidity risk, holds back debt relief

May 25 (Reuters) -

* Fitch On Greece - Greece deal eases liquidity risk, holds back debt relief

* Fitch On Greece - Greek government may find it progressively more difficult to continue with politically controversial measures to meet programme commitments

* Fitch On Greece - “We think there is still a high risk that 2018 surplus target will be missed despite agreement on a contingency fiscal mechanism”

* Fitch On Greece - Substantial increases in gross financing requirements would follow in long term without further debt re-profiling