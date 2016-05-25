FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seibu Holdings Inc will maintain 15% minimum investor payout ratio beginning in fiscal year ending march 2018 - Nikkei
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seibu Holdings Inc will maintain 15% minimum investor payout ratio beginning in fiscal year ending march 2018 - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) -

* Seibu Holdings Inc will maintain a 15% minimum investor payout ratio beginning in the fiscal year ending march 2018 - Nikkei

* for this fiscal year, Seibu Holdings’s Group net profit is expected to fall 48% to 29.5 billion yen - Nikkei

* Seibu Holdings Inc plans to maintain the regular payout of 15 yen this fiscal year - Nikkei

* Seibu Holdings Inc's minimum payout ratio may be sweetened if profit from core operations climbs - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1saeMql) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
