BRIEF-Six Japanese drugmakers will team up to discover new cancer, depression treatments - Nikkei

May 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Astellas Pharma, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Ono Pharmaceutical,Chugai Pharmaceutical will collaborate with 4 research institutions - Nikkei

* The Six Drugmakers will work with research organizations providing cell, tissue samples to discover new pharmaceuticals - Nikkei

* Around 3 billion Yen ($27.2 Million) will be put into drug-discovery efforts by fiscal 2019 - Nikkei

* Group will create five teams looking into treatments for cancer, diabetic nephropathy and mental illnesses including depression - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1TKQOMC) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)