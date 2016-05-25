FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's: Chicago's new pension funding for laborer plan reduces insolvency risk
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's: Chicago's new pension funding for laborer plan reduces insolvency risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) -

* Moody‘s: Chicago’s new pension funding for laborer plan reduces insolvency risk

* Moody’s On Chicago - Accommodating higher pension contributions to all 4 city pension plans will be an important factor in Chicago’s credit rating

* Moody’s On Chicago - We expect the city will soon have a proposal to increase its contributions to this plan

* Moody's On Chicago - Plan reduces the risk of the plan's asset depletion, which actuaries this week projected would happen by 2027 Source - bit.ly/1EHrfAw (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.