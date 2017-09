May 25 (Reuters) - Pierre Et Vacances Sa :

* Says H1 revenue 585.5 million euros versus 650.7 million euros

* Says first half 2015/2016 revenue from tourism businesses stood at 521.8 million euros, up 9.6% relative to H1 2014/2015

