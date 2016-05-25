FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spartannash posts Q1 EPS from cont-ops of $0.27
May 25, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spartannash posts Q1 EPS from cont-ops of $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Spartannash Co

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $2.28 billion versus $2.31 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $2.07 to $2.18 from continuing operations excluding items

* Continues to expect capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 to be in range of $72.0 million to $75.0 million

* Maintaining fiscal 2016 guidance of adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations of approximately $2.07 to $2.18

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spartannash Co sees Q4 adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations will be lower than prior year

* Q1 same store sales fell 3.4 percent, ex-fuel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
