BRIEF-Infoblox Inc sees Q4 net revenue of $82 mln-$86 mln
May 25, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Infoblox Inc sees Q4 net revenue of $82 mln-$86 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Infoblox Inc

* On a gaap basis, company reported net loss of $6 million, or $0.10 net loss per diluted share, for q3 of fiscal 2016

* On a non-gaap basis, company reported net income of $3 million, or $0.06 net income per diluted share for q3 of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $85.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Infoblox inc qtrly revenue for Q3 was $82 million versus $78.1 million

* Sees q4 total net revenue in range of $82 million to $86 million

* Sees q4 non-gaap net income per diluted share (“non-gaap eps”) to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07

* Sees q4 non-gaap gross margin in range of 79% to 80%;

* Sees fy total net revenue in range of $354 million to $358 million

* Sees fy non-gaap eps to be in range of $0.41 to $0.43

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $362.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $88.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
