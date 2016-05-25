FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WPX Energy eliminates Piceance transport obligations
May 25, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WPX Energy eliminates Piceance transport obligations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Wpx Energy Inc

* WPX Energy eliminates piceance transport obligations

* To buy out remaining transportation obligations that supported its prior operating presence in Piceance basin for about $239 million

* Buyout releases WPX from nearly $400 million in future demand payments

* Will release all of its piceance-related firm transportation capacity across four interstate pipeline systems to citadel ngpe, llc

* Buyout eliminates approximately $164 million in letters of credit and their associated annual interest expenses

* WPX is using cash on-hand to fund agreement

* Following transaction, wpx expects to have approximately $1.3 billion in liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

