May 25 (Reuters) - UAW

* Endorses Hillary Clinton for President

* Hillary Clinton understands our issues on trade, understands complexities of multinational economies, supports American workers, families, communities

* Supports Hillary Clinton as the best choice for our members and our nation in the november election