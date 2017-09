May 25 (Reuters) - Edison International

* Theodore F. Craver Jr., Edison International’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, will retire effective Sept. 30, 2016

* Pedro J. Pizarro will succeed Craver as CEO, independent director William P. Sullivan will become non-executive chair