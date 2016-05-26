FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-B&M European year profit up 19.5 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 26, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-B&M European year profit up 19.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa

* Preliminary Results for the 52 weeks to 26 March 2016

* Continued Delivery of our Strategy; Trading in Line with Expectations

* Group revenues increased by +23.6% to £2,035.3m (2015: £1,646.8m)

* UK like-for-like sales +0.3% (2015: +4.4%) and 2.4% on an underlying basis

* Adjusted profit before tax increased by 19.5% to £161.4m (2015: £135.0m)

* Total dividend for year of 4.8p (2015: 3.4p)

* Board is pleased to declare a special dividend of 10.0p per share as well Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

