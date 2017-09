(Refiles to correct the source.)

May 26 (Reuters) - Kardan Nv :

* Q1 net profit of 1.9 million euro compared to a loss of 7.6 million euro ($8.5 million) in Q1 last year

* Q1 revenue of 31.6 million euro versus 39.0 million euro a year ago

* Q1 loss from operations (before finance expenses) of 2.3 million euro versus loss of 1.8 million euro a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1YYUmeR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)