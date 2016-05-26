BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Malaysia's banking system driven by strong capital, government support

May 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Malaysian Banks
* Stable outlook for Malaysia’s banking system driven by strong capital, government support
* Banks’ operating conditions will continue to be challenging in Malaysia. Headwinds include lower crude oil prices, weak external demand
* Banks’ asset quality will deteriorate from current strong levels but capitalization will remain strong
* Expects banks’ funding and liquidity profiles will remain stable, with funding to remain as a key strength of banking system
* Profitability will also deteriorate over the next 12-18 months
* Continues to view Malaysia as a high-support country