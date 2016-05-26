FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Malaysia's banking system driven by strong capital, government support
#Financials
May 26, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Malaysia's banking system driven by strong capital, government support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Malaysian Banks

* Stable outlook for Malaysia’s banking system driven by strong capital, government support

* Banks’ operating conditions will continue to be challenging in Malaysia. Headwinds include lower crude oil prices, weak external demand

* Banks’ asset quality will deteriorate from current strong levels but capitalization will remain strong

* Expects banks’ funding and liquidity profiles will remain stable, with funding to remain as a key strength of banking system

* Profitability will also deteriorate over the next 12-18 months

* Continues to view Malaysia as a high-support country Source text for Eikon: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
